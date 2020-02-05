Big Oil, Calif. Municipalities Butt Heads On Climate At 9th Circ.

Law360, Pasadena, Calif. (February 5, 2020, 11:26 PM EST) -- Dozens of fossil fuel firms faced off against California municipal governments in a pair of momentous Ninth Circuit hearings Wednesday, as the judges heard appeals in two cases that could decide whether petroleum companies will bear the cost of climate-related infrastructure damage. During the double-header oral arguments, Chevron Corp., BP PLC, ConocoPhillips Co., ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell urged the Ninth Circuit panel to undo a ruling that sent to state court lawsuits seeking damages for fossil fuel production. In a separate hearing, the cities of Oakland and San Francisco asked the judges to revive their public nuisance suits implicating Big Oil...

