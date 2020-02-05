Citrix Screen-Sharing Sales Are Taxable, Mass. Justices Find

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 12:17 PM EST) -- Citrix Systems Inc.’s webinar and screen-sharing subscriptions are subject to Massachusetts sales tax because they constitute sales of tangible personal property and not nontaxable services, the state Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday upheld a $3.2 million tax assessment against software company Citrix Systems Inc. (Getty) In a unanimous decision, the justices held that Citrix’s subscriptions to GoToMeeting, GoToAssist and GoToMyPC, which permit users to remotely access or connect to other users' computers, fit within the confines of a 2006 regulation that taxes “transfers of rights to use software installed on a remote server."...

