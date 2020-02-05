Greenberg Traurig Assists On $130M Affordable Housing Fund

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- Align Finance Partners, with help from Greenberg Traurig, has collected more than $130 million for a tax-exempt bond investment vehicle that will focus on providing financing to developers to help them acquire, develop and renovate qualified affordable housing properties across the U.S., the firm said Wednesday. The fund, called Align Affordable Housing Bond Fund LP, was launched in 2018 and represents the first closed-end investment vehicle for Align Finance, according to a statement. The fund will look to acquire, originate and securitize tax-exempt bonds that are issued in connection with the purchase, development, renovation and operation of affordable housing properties in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS