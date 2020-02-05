GC Violated Duty By Gunning For Share Of Contingency Fee

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- The estate of the former general counsel of Ruhrpumpen Inc. can't claim $1.5 million from contingency fees paid to a Houston law firm that won a patent dispute because the in-house lawyer violated public policy by entering the fee-sharing deal without informing the company and getting its consent, a Texas appellate court has ruled. Cokinos Bosien doesn't owe any of its roughly $8 million contingency fee win from Ruhrpumpen to the company's late general counsel, who died not long before Ruhrpumpen reached a $41 million settlement in a patent and trademark infringement dispute with Flowserve Corp., the a three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals...

