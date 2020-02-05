Music Rights Co. Defends Discovery Denial In Antitrust Row

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A music rights group has rebuked a radio station buyer committee for continuing to pursue discovery of its sale information, saying the buyers' effort to obtain an advisory opinion from the federal judge overseeing the case is "premature." Global Music Rights LLC told a California federal judge Monday that the Radio Music License Committee Inc. is embarking on a “hugely burdensome fishing expedition” by seeking the advisory opinion following a magistrate judge's order rejecting the discovery request. GMR argued, among other things, that the committee, which negotiates with the group to use licenses on behalf of its member radio stations, isn’t asking the court to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS