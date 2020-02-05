Importer Moves To Stop Trump's Metal Tariff Expansion

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 12:27 PM EST) -- A U.S. importer sued to block the Trump administration’s planned expansion of national security tariffs on steel and aluminum products in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday, alleging that the White House adjusted the duties long after its authority to do so had lapsed. The suit from PrimeSource Building Products Inc. is the latest legal salvo against President Donald Trump’s aggressive use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a Cold War-era law that permits trade restrictions in the name of national security. After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Trump set duties of...

