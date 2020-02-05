Chancery Puts $2.6B Tesla-SolarCity Deal Suit On Trial Track

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor put claims against Elon Musk on track for trial by denying dueling early win bids on most claims of a stockholder challenge to Tesla’s $2.6 billion SolarCity merger, except a limited early ruling in Musk’s favor related to transaction disclosures. In a 36-page memorandum opinion made public Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III denied investors' partial summary judgment motion and Musk’s motion on all claims except those related to a valuation analysis and projections as to the financial impact the merger would have on Tesla. “The issues raised in the cross-motions [for summary judgment] implicate settled...

