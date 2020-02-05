Telemedicine Execs Charged In $56M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- The owners of two telemedicine companies were charged in New Jersey federal court with running a $56 million telehealth scam to lure patients into procuring unnecessary orthotic braces and stick Medicare with the tab, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. New Jersey prosecutors claim in the indictment that Reinaldo and Jean Wilson orchestrated a national kickback chain involving needless prescriptions for braces that were submitted to Medicare for reimbursement. The husband-and-wife team solicited and received bribes from patient recruiters, pharmacies and suppliers for patient referrals, then used their purported telemedicine companies Advantage Choice Care LLC and Tele Medcare LLC to...

