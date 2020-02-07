King & Spalding Nabs Benefits Veteran From Morgan Lewis

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 12:10 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a new benefits partner with 22 years of experience to its New York office from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Jeanie Cogill, who joins King & Spalding’s corporate, finance and investments group, advises companies on benefits and executive compensation issues that arise both during mergers and acquisitions and over the regular course of business, she said Thursday. She has a broad range of experience in benefits and executive compensation law, having advised companies about nonqualified deferred compensation, equity incentive compensation, fiduciary issues, tax-qualified pension plans and health plans, among other topics, according to King &...

