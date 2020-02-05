At Long Last, FCC Takes Another Look At Prison Call Rates

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has kicked off a long-awaited comment period examining how far it can go to limit the skyrocketing cost of inmate phone calls, honoring a directive handed down by the D.C. Circuit in 2017. In a public notice Tuesday, the FCC said it is seeking public input on whether and how it can regulate so-called ancillary fees, which cover billing and collection services. In 2017, the D.C. Circuit curtailed the Obama-era FCC’s attempt to regulate prison phone rates, finding the agency had no authority over in-state calling rates. The court said the FCC was justified in limiting ancillary...

