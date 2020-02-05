5th Circ. Judge Asks If Texas Court Can Answer Car Fee Query

Law360, Houston (February 5, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit judge on Wednesday questioned why the court shouldn't just ask the Texas Supreme Court to answer whether, under state law, an insurer should have to pay its policyholders sales taxes or title transfer fees for totaled cars. The question came from U.S. Circuit Judge James C. Ho during oral arguments in a dispute in which proposed class action plaintiff Jessica Singleton is trying to revive claims that Elephant Insurance Co. breached its contract by failing to cover all expenses after her car was totaled as required under the policy. Judge Ho asked counsel for both parties to explain...

