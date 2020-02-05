Producer Alleges Warner Music, CEO Backed Out Of Contract

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A music producer who's worked with Katy Perry, Rod Stewart and Lionel Richie filed suit Tuesday in Los Angeles court against Warner Music Group and Warner Records CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck, alleging the company wrongly backed out of a plan to hire him to a high-level post. Producer Mike Flynn said Warner Music Group Corp. and Warner Records Inc. lied about the reasons for nixing plans to bring him on as a senior vice president of artists and repertoire, accusing Bay-Schuck of playing a role in the deception. “Warner initially attempted to justify its decision to back out of the employment agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS