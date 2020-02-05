Illumina Beats Claims Its Attys Deceived PTAB, Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday threw out Complete Genomics Inc.’s allegations that Illumina Inc.’s IP counsel engaged in inequitable conduct by misleading the Federal Circuit and the PTAB about prior art related to DNA sequencing technology patents. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick struck an inequitable conduct defense asserted by CGI and its related entities against Illumina, rejecting CGI’s arguments that Illumina and its attorneys mischaracterized the prior art in statements made to the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board in an attempt to deceive them about its purported inventions. “Its allegations ......

