NYC Ordered To Pay Medics $14.5M In FLSA Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- New York City must fork over nearly $14.5 million to more than 2,500 emergency medical technicians and paramedics who weren’t properly paid for work done before and after their shifts, a federal judge ordered Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick said the workers were owed $7.238 million in back pay and another $7.238 million in liquidated damages. In addition, their attorneys should collect about $3.3 million for fees and costs, he said. The final judgment came after a jury found in October that the city and the Fire Department of New York willfully flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act by allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS