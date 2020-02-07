4 Real Estate Considerations For Banks In An Online World

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- As banking continues to shift from brick-and-mortar buildings to the internet, banks — many of which lease their space — are evaluating just what physical footprint is best, and lawyers say keeping a few points in mind during discussions with landlords is crucial during the process. While the move away from physical banks has similarities to the shift from retail stores to online shopping, banks have certain unique considerations, such as vaults and ATMs, that factor in heavily when questions of downsizing or repurposing are on the table, according to experts. And the shift to online banking could proceed at an...

