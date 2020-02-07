Eye On ERISA: A Q&A With Ogletree’s Practice Chairs

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- The chairs of Ogletree’s ERISA litigation and employee benefits practices are keeping a close eye on court cases involving the viability of the Affordable Care Act and the legality of forced arbitration of fiduciary-breach suits, they told Law360 in an exclusive interview. Mark Schmidtke, chair of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC’s ERISA litigation practice group, is also paying special attention to two Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up this year. One, Thole v. U.S. Bank, asks whether workers can sue fully funded pension plans, and the second, against Intel, asks whether workers should have three or...

