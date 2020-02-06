Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Fights Tire Maker's Escape From Fatal Rollover Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- American Zurich Insurance Co. objected to a South Dakota federal judge’s recommendation to dismiss a Vietnam-based affiliate of a Korean tire company from a suit filed by the insurer and the estate of a deceased construction worker who say the tire maker caused a deadly crash.

In an objection filed Wednesday, American Zurich and Heavy Constructors Inc. argued that the court should reject Kumho Vietnam’s motion to dismiss the claims against it, saying Kumho Vietnam belongs in the case because of its close ties to the other Kumho entities in the suit.

The insurer said the relationship between Kumho Vietnam and...

