New Yorkers Barred From Global Entry In 'Sanctuary' Fight

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 1:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security suspended Global Entry and other expedited security clearance programs for New York travelers and commercial trucks as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that limit local officials’ cooperation with federal immigration authorities. New York state residents will no longer be allowed to enroll in or renew their membership in some of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, SENTRI, NEXUS and FAST, which allow travelers to move through security faster at airports and land borders. Ken Cuccinelli, acting as second-in-command at DHS, told reporters on Thursday that...

