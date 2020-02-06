Casper And 2 Life Sci Cos. Raise Combined $482M In IPOs

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Sleep company Casper and life sciences companies Schrodinger and Beam started trading Thursday after together raising about $482 million in initial public offerings steered company-side by Latham & Watkins, WilmerHale and Ropes & Gray, respectively. Casper Sleep Inc. raised just over $100 million — the low end of its projections — while Schrodinger and Beam’s IPOs both priced high, bringing in nearly $202 million for Schrodinger Inc. and $180 million for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Casper priced its 8.35 million shares at $12 apiece, the low end of its expected range of $12 to $13. Casper had already readjusted its expectations for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS