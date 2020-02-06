Dycom Permits Suit Has Plenty Of Detail, Investors Say

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- Dycom investors on Wednesday told a Florida federal judge that the company's executives knew exactly how much the company was struggling in the period leading up to a stock price fall — and since Dycom downplayed those problems then, the investors said, it should have to face a securities lawsuit now. In an opposition to the company's motion to dismiss the proposed class action, the investors told U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal that the company had plenty of information showing how seriously a permitting deadlock had hurt its bottom line. The investors highlighted that "a host of confidential witnesses" and admissions...

