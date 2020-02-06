Contractor Gets 1-Year Sentence For Construction Co. Scam

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- An engineer was sentenced in Maryland federal court Thursday to just over a year in prison for paying kickbacks to a construction firm worker who defrauded his employer out of millions of dollars. In the long, at times emotional, hearing, Ivan Victor Thrane, 65, was put away for less than sentencing guidelines recommended for his role in the plot to nab millions from Edifice Solutions. "I am here to express my deep remorse for my actions and to take responsibility for my mistakes," Thrane told the judge, his voice breaking. He also said he was "humiliated and ashamed" of his actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS