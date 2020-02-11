High Court May Interpret TCPA Autodial Rules Narrowly

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:58 PM EST) -- The Telephone Consumer Protection Act is a remarkable little statute for any number of reasons. The TCPA — which prohibits the use of certain dialing technology to call cellphones without express consent — is the single broadest restriction on constitutionally protected speech in our nation’s history. It also happens to contain a massive $500 to $1,500 per violation penalty which, along with the availability of uncapped statutory damages and a four-year statute of limitations, makes the statute one of the deadliest consumer protection statutes on the books. But that’s only the beginning of the weirdness. This has prompted a consortium of...

