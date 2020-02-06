Trump Accounting Firm Tells Justices It’ll Skip Subpoena Row

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm has told the U.S. Supreme Court the firm would not weigh in on his appeals over the validity of subpoenas from a U.S. House committee and the Manhattan district attorney seeking his financial records. Jerry D. Bernstein of Blank Rome LLP, who represents accounting firm Mazars USA LLP, sent letters to the high court Wednesday indicating Mazars would not take a position in two cases Trump has appealed concerning whether subpoenas requesting his tax and financial information in criminal and congressional investigations are enforceable. The cases are disputes between Trump and the House Committee on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS