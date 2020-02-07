Investors Say Italy Can't Escape Suits Over Solar Awards

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- Renewable energy investors looking to enforce millions of euros worth of arbitral awards against Italy have accused the country of trying to renege on a "classic, cut and dry treaty-based arbitration agreement" as they look to keep their lawsuits alive in D.C. federal court. The investors — a Dutch renewable energy firm called CEF Energia BV and a Danish renewable energy firm called Athena Investments A/S, along with two related Luxembourg entities — are asking the court in a consolidated lawsuit to confirm their awards against Italy, which they won after the country dialed back economic incentives for the renewable energy...

