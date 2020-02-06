Ill. To Forgive $50M Taxes On Plane Parts After Veto Override

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Overriding a veto, Illinois lawmakers have voted to forgive $50 million in sales and use taxes from airplane repair shops that were unaware they had to start collecting taxes on parts in 2015, restoring an exemption for certain parts. The measure will go into effect immediately, following a Wednesday vote to override the governor’s veto of the measure. In a first for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois General Assembly, which is controlled by the Democrats, moved significantly away from the governor on a piece of legislation. The Illinois Senate voted 54-1 Wednesday and the Illinois House voted 107-0 Tuesday to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS