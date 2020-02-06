Kelly Olson Partner Failed On Family Matters, Suit Says

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A former Kelly Olson Michod DeHaan & Richter LLC client wants $15.4 million from the Chicago law firm, claiming in an Illinois court lawsuit that an equity partner who has since died fabricated a mortgage loan for the client's daughter and improperly advised him on business matters involving his wife. Illinois manufacturing executive Peter Wright claims in a Cook County Circuit Court suit filed Tuesday that the firm owes him at least $15.4 million to compensate for negligence committed by partner Steven Koga, who died in 2016. Wright, the president of Paragon Manufacturing Inc., says in the suit Koga offered bad...

