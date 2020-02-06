Class Says Monster CEO Must Pay In HDMI Cable Settlement

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Consumers who settled a class action claiming Monster Inc. misleadingly packaged HDMI cables have asked an Illinois state court to pierce the insolvent company’s corporate veil and “prevent manifest injustice” by making its CEO personally responsible for the payout. The consumers say Monster agreed to pay nearly $2 million to satisfy all the valid claim submissions and outstanding service, administration and attorney fees as part of a settlement. The class had claimed that Monster's HDMI cable packages unlawfully duped consumers nationwide into purchasing cables that were more powerful, and therefore more expensive, than necessary to deliver images to their high-definition televisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS