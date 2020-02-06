Bloomberg Beats Ex-Worker's Migraine Suit At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- Workers aren't "disabled" under federal discrimination law if their impairment prevents them from doing a specific job or working for a specific supervisor, the Second Circuit said Thursday, rejecting a suit by a former Bloomberg LP worker who said his job caused him migraines. A three-judge panel affirmed a ruling that Bloomberg did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to transfer and ultimately firing worker Ronald Woolf, who blamed his migraines on the stress of his job. While a 2008 amendment to the law instructed courts to be generous when analyzing whether workers are protected by it, Woolf's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS