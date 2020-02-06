Cytec To Pay $1.8M In Retirees' Suit Over Spousal Benefits

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- Cytec Industries has struck a $1.8 million deal to wrap up a class action lawsuit brought by retirees who said the company violated federal benefits law by charging them to extend benefits to their spouses. Cytec, a subsidiary of Belgian chemical company Solvay SA, and the retirees asked a Louisiana federal judge Tuesday to approve the pact, which would resolve an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging Cytec charged monthly fees in order to keep a "pop-up" feature active that would redirect benefits to spouses who outlived retirees. Under the deal, which covers an estimated 320 people, retirees whose benefits started...

