Army To Stick With Original Awardees For $82B Logistics Deal

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army will keep the same four contractors it originally chose to participate in its pending $82 billion logistics procurement after reviewing the companies’ pricing and determining it was fair, it told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday. The Army had agreed in December to revisit submissions from Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Vectrus Systems Corp., Fluor Intercontinental Inc. and PAE-Parsons Global Logistics Services LLC after Judge Loren A. Smith said it had failed to adequately evaluate if prices were reasonable. “In light of its cost/price reasonableness determinations, the Army intends to proceed with the previously awarded [Logistics...

