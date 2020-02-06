J&J Hit With $186M In Punitive Damages For Asbestos In Talc

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (February 6, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson was pummeled Thursday with $186 million in combined punitive damages at a New Jersey state trial over claims the pharmaceutical giant knowingly sold baby powder containing asbestos and hid that contamination from the public with reckless indifference to the consequences. The punitive damages award supplements $37.3 million in compensatory damages granted in the case by a separate jury that attributed four people's mesothelioma to Johnson & Johnson's baby powder. (Getty) After a separate jury in the case hit J&J with a $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict last year, a new panel issued punitive verdicts worth $750 million —...

