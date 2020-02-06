Fantasy Sports Is Illegal Gambling In NY, Appeals Court Says

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:17 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday found that daily fantasy sports contests, like those offered by DraftKings and Fanduel, are illegal, striking down a 2016 law that unconstitutionally expanded gambling in the state. Upholding a lower court ruling, The New York Appellate Division, Third Department, said so-called interactive fantasy sports contests fit within the state’s penal code definition of gambling because the results of the contests depend on the performance of players outside the control of the games’ contestants. The appeals court struck down the law because it violates the state’s constitutional prohibition on expanding legal gambling. The ruling puts...

