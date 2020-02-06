Takeaways From DOJ Fraud Section's Enforcement Uptick

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- On Feb. 5, the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division’s Fraud Section released its annual year-in-review report for 2019. The Fraud Section redesigned the report’s format, more than doubling its length, with useful graphics and timelines to aid readers in understanding the section’s work throughout the year. Key takeaways from the 2019 report include: (1) under new permanent leadership, the Fraud Section’s individual prosecutions substantially increased and corporate resolutions tied an all-time high; (2) the Fraud Section’s total monetary amounts recovered through global resolutions grew and health care fraud loss charged increased by 150%; and (3) all three litigating units had...

