ITC Starts Probe Into Sonos Audio IP Claims Against Google

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will launch an investigation into Sonos’ claims that Google has been illegally using its wireless audio technology for years, the agency announced Thursday. The probe comes a month after Sonos Inc. hit Google LLC with a patent infringement suit in California federal court accusing the tech giant of pilfering its “wireless multi-room audio” and urging the ITC to open an unfair competition investigation. According to Sonos, Google gained knowledge of the technology through a partnership and later used the stolen knowledge in more than a dozen products, including in Chromecast Audio, Google Home, Pixel and Nest. Google has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS