ITC Starts Probe Into Sonos Audio IP Claims Against Google

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will launch an investigation into Sonos’ claims that Google has been illegally using its wireless audio technology for years, the agency announced Thursday.

The probe comes a month after Sonos Inc. hit Google LLC with a patent infringement suit in California federal court accusing the tech giant of pilfering its “wireless multi-room audio” and urging the ITC to open an unfair competition investigation.

According to Sonos, Google gained knowledge of the technology through a partnership and later used the stolen knowledge in more than a dozen products, including in Chromecast Audio, Google Home, Pixel and Nest. Google has...

