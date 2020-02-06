Canadian Construction Co. Wins Round In $45M Award Fight

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- A California federal court refused Wednesday to dismiss a Cayman Island man's company from litigation filed by a Canadian construction firm to collect the company's share of a CA$60.19 million ($45.3 million) arbitral award, ruling the company could be on the hook in the dispute. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello rejected the bid by Richard Pelletier Holdings Inc. to escape the case, pointing to arguments from Pacer Construction Holdings Corp. that Richard Pelletier treated his company as his "personal bank account," using it as a "shell entity to attempt to insulate himself from personal liability." Pacer Construction claims that neither...

