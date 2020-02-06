Bayer Can't Seal Internal Essure Docs, Judge Says

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A California judge on Wednesday shot down Bayer's bid to keep documents under wraps in litigation brought by women who were allegedly harmed by Essure birth control devices, saying the company hadn't shown they contained confidential information. Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith noted in her tentative ruling that two of the documents are from 2008, so any commercial value they have is likely stale. And while two others from 2015 may have commercial value, Bayer hasn't demonstrated that there is an overriding interest that trumps the right of public access to them. The ruling regards internal audit records from 2008...

