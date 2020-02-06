Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MetLife Overcharge Suit Is No Securities Matter, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A pair of pilots urged the Second Circuit on Thursday to revive their proposed class action alleging MetLife overcharged them on their life insurance premiums because they were wrongly categorized as smokers, saying a lower court improperly pegged the case as a securities dispute.

In an opening brief filed with the appeals court, pilots Dale Miller and John F. Barton challenged U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres’ September ruling that their putative class complaint is barred by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act and otherwise defeated by a host of procedural shortcomings. The pilots accused MetLife of listing them as smokers by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®