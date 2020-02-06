MetLife Overcharge Suit Is No Securities Matter, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A pair of pilots urged the Second Circuit on Thursday to revive their proposed class action alleging MetLife overcharged them on their life insurance premiums because they were wrongly categorized as smokers, saying a lower court improperly pegged the case as a securities dispute. In an opening brief filed with the appeals court, pilots Dale Miller and John F. Barton challenged U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres’ September ruling that their putative class complaint is barred by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act and otherwise defeated by a host of procedural shortcomings. The pilots accused MetLife of listing them as smokers by...

