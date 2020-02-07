Wells Fargo Borrowers' Mortgage Suit Drops Subclasses

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A certified nationwide class of Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers who claim to have been wrongfully denied a loan modification amended its suit on Thursday to exclude any subclasses. The amendment comes after a California federal judge ruled on Jan. 29 that subclasses for a nationwide class bringing intentional emotional distress claims and various state consumer protection claims were too individualized to fulfill federal class action requirements. The renewed complaint filed Thursday still asserts emotional distress, wrongful foreclosure and state law violation claims, but only on behalf of its named plaintiffs, while maintaining its class claim that Wells Fargo breached its contract...

