Ex-Mossack Fonseca Client To Plead Guilty In Tax Dodge Case

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A Boston financier indicted in a tax evasion scheme tied to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca will change his plea to guilty, the government has told a New York federal court. Harald Joachim von der Goltz had pled not guilty to allegations of conspiracy to commit tax evasion, wire fraud and willful failure to file Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts. He now intends to plead guilty, U.S. attorneys said in a Thursday letter to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Charges against von der Goltz and co-defendant Richard Gaffey, an accountant, were announced in December...

