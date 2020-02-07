Samsung Gets PTAB To Trim 2 Software Patents

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has granted Samsung's request to invalidate claims of two Iron Oak Technologies LLC patents describing a way to update computer software remotely. The board issued a trio of decisions Thursday and Friday that invalidated one claim from U.S. Patent No. 5,699,275 and one from U.S. Patent No. 5,966,658. The wireless communication patents have been asserted against an array of major tech companies, leading to multidistrict litigation centralized in the Northern District of Texas. The two PTAB decisions released Friday were both about one claim of the '275 patent, each finding it obvious based on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS