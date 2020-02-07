Worker Who Protested 'Missing' OT Gets FLSA Case Revived

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A trial court improperly tossed a Fair Labor Standards Act retaliation suit brought against a traffic control company by a worker who complained about getting shorted on overtime pay, the Tenth Circuit ruled, saying the company must support its claim the worker was canned for insubordination. The three-member panel ruled Thursday that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Work Zone Traffic Control Inc. in David Betts’ suit claiming the Colorado-based company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by firing him in retaliation for asking about allegedly missing overtime pay. While the lower court was satisfied with Work Zone’s assertion...

