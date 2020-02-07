NY Vows To Sue DHS For Bar To Global Entry Program

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- The New York Attorney General's Office said Friday that it will sue the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over a new federal policy that suspended Global Entry and other expedited security clearance programs for New York travelers as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on so-called sanctuary jurisdictions. Attorney General Letitia James said that although 13 other states and Washington, D.C., have passed legislation similar to New York's that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses, the Trump administration is singling out the Empire State. On Thursday, the administration announced that it instructed the Department of Motor Vehicles to bar New...

