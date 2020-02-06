Del. M&A Law Changes Leave GCs, Officers 'Holding The Bag'

Law360, San Francisco (February 6, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Delaware Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick told mergers and acquisitions attorneys at a San Francisco conference Thursday that the state's law is shifting toward presuming boards operate independently of their corporations. It's a trend that, in the words of one attendee, has left corporate general counsel and officers “holding the bag.” Vice Chancellor McCormick says there has been a “slight shift” in the Delaware law toward assuming board members are independent and that “mere friendship” between board members isn’t enough to indicate foul play. “Independence is effectively presumed, and it’s very hard to show that even at a pleading stage, that [a...

