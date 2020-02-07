3 Firms Steer Harsco's $462.5M Environmental Biz Acquisition

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:08 PM EST) -- Environmental and industrial waste company Harsco Corp. on Friday said it will buy Stericycle Inc.'s environmental solutions business for $462.5 million, in a deal steered by Latham & Watkins LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP. The deal includes Stericycle manufacturing and industrial services and the retail portion of Stericycle's hazardous waste services, but does not cover certain health care and pharmaceuticals operations, according to Stericycle's announcement of the deal. Illinois-based Stericycle provides business-to-business services for regulated waste management and compliance. The Stericycle unit will become part of Harsco's Clean Earth business, Harsco said....

