JPML Won't Combine Hotel Sex Trafficking Suits

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will not combine 21 suits brought by alleged sex trafficking victims around the country accusing hotels of failing to train staff how to spot and stop traffickers, saying the suits aren’t similar enough for consolidation to make sense. The JPML’s Wednesday order, which denied transfer of the cases to a centralized action in the Southern District of Ohio, said the plaintiffs in six actions who moved to consolidate the suit alleged similar failures of corporate responsibility by hotels to prevent sex trafficking. But the “vast majority” of actions involve different hotels and different circumstances, the...

