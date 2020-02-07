DC Circ. Tosses Democrats' Emoluments Suit Against Trump

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2020, 12:10 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by more than 200 congressional Democrats alleging President Donald Trump has unlawfully profited from his presidency, ruling that the lawmakers lack standing to pursue their claims. The Democrats’ suit accused President Donald Trump, shown here speaking at the White House on Feb. 6, of unlawfully profiting from his private businesses while in office. (AP) A three-judge panel unanimously reversed a D.C. federal judge holding last year that Democrats have legal standing to sue Trump for allegedly violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bars federal officials from collecting payments from foreign governments without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS