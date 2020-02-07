NJ Golfer Gets Second Chance At Grisly Leg Injury Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Friday revived a claim by a golfer who incurred a gruesome injury on the links, ruling that a fellow player could be held liable for allowing his inexperienced elderly relative to operate the cart involved in the accident. The three-judge Appellate Division panel directed a Morris County Superior Court to rethink its dismissal of Thomas McKeown's claim against fellow golfer Philip Capavanni, whose father-in-law Brian Robinson was driving the golf cart that "split open" McKeown's leg on the ninth hole of Beaver Brook Country Club. The panel took guidance from state and federal court rulings...

