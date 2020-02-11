Danger Of CEO Testimony Clear In $186M J&J Talc Verdict

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Mesothelioma victims' move to put Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky on the stand paid off as a New Jersey jury hit the company last week with $186 million in punitive damages, highlighting the inherent danger of having a top boss testify. The New Brunswick jury was able to weigh something that roughly 30 prior juries did not: live testimony from Gorsky about statements he had made in recent years defending the safety of the company's talc products. And after only two hours of deliberations, the jury awarded the plaintiffs $750 million, though that was immediately reduced due to a state...

