Oracle, Workers Fight Over Class Cert. In Pay Equity Case

Law360, San Mateo, Calif. (February 7, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Ex-Oracle America Inc. workers urged a California judge during a lengthy hearing Friday to certify a class of about 4,140 women who allege the tech giant paid them on average $14,000 less annually than their male colleagues, while Oracle's counsel argued the class is overbroad and unmanageable. During a nearly five-hour-long hearing in Silicon Valley, the workers' counsel, James Finberg of Altshuler Berzon LLP, argued that the class is large enough and has the same common issues to meet all of the class certification requirements. Finberg also urged the judge to reject Oracle's arguments that the jobs at issue in this case...

