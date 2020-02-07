Senate Dem Worries Voting Apps Invite Foreign Hacking

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has voiced misgivings about the use of voting technology such as the Voatz app in upcoming elections, saying potential security flaws invite foreign interests to manipulate the votes of service members and others overseas. Wyden wrote to Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno on Thursday urging her to work with local officials to better inform them about election security and to coordinate with him and the state Legislature to tackle what he called the “ongoing threat” posed by email, fax, apps like Voatz, and other “insecure electronic methods” of voting. “Election security experts have uniformly warned...

